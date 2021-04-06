Menu
2017 Ford Focus

47,770 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

RS | AWD | RECARO SEATS | NAV | ROOF |LOTS OF MODS

2017 Ford Focus

RS | AWD | RECARO SEATS | NAV | ROOF |LOTS OF MODS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

47,770KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6865704
  • Stock #: P6604
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH4H4124015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6604
  • Mileage 47,770 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the “get approved” link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Click here to learn more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Lincoln MKZ RES...
 8,250 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus SC 430 HA...
 30,302 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKX RES...
 47,914 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
