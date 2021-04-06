2017 Ford Focus

$44,888 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 7 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6865704

6865704 Stock #: P6604

P6604 VIN: WF0DP3TH4H4124015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P6604

Mileage 47,770 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Stability Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.