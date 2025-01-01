$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
JUST ARRIVED! |NO ACCIDENTS|ONE OWNER|
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R362153
- Mileage 120,179 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Fusion SE | Fuel Efficient | Bluetooth | Rear Camera
Sleek, dependable, and fuel-efficient this 2017 Ford Fusion SE offers everything you need in a midsize sedan. Powered by a 2.5L iVCT 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a refined driving experience with excellent fuel economy.
Finished in a modern and elegant exterior (specify colour), this Fusion features bold styling, a spacious cabin, and practical features, making it an ideal choice for commuters, students, or small families.
Key Features:
2.5L iVCT I4 Engine A balance of power and efficiency
6-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth and responsive shifting
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Confident handling in all seasons
Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity Stay connected safely
Rearview Backup Camera Easier and safer parking
SYNC Infotainment System Access music, phone, and apps seamlessly
Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support Enhanced comfort for long drives
17-Inch Alloy Wheels Stylish and practical
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Personalized cabin comfort
Keyless Entry with Push Button Start (if equipped)
?? Well-Maintained & Ready to Go:
This Fusion has been regularly maintained and is in great condition inside and out. The interior offers ample legroom, a generous trunk, and supportive seats designed for long drives. It's a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable vehicle with low cost of ownership.
?? Additional Highlights:
Clean title No accidents reported
Ontario Safety Standards Certificate available
Carfax available!
Low mileage [120,179]
Excellent fuel economy Approx. 9.4L/100km city / 6.9L/100km highway
?? Price: [Insert Asking Price]
Financing available
Trade-ins welcome
Test drives
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
