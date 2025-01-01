Menu
2017 Ford Fusion SE | Fuel Efficient | Bluetooth | Rear Camera Sleek, dependable, and fuel-efficient this 2017 Ford Fusion SE offers everything you need in a midsize sedan. Powered by a 2.5L iVCT 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a refined driving experience with excellent fuel economy. Finished in a modern and elegant exterior (specify colour), this Fusion features bold styling, a spacious cabin, and practical features, making it an ideal choice for commuters, students, or small families. Key Features: 2.5L iVCT I4 Engine A balance of power and efficiency 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth and responsive shifting Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Confident handling in all seasons Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity Stay connected safely Rearview Backup Camera Easier and safer parking SYNC Infotainment System Access music, phone, and apps seamlessly Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support Enhanced comfort for long drives 17-Inch Alloy Wheels Stylish and practical Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Personalized cabin comfort Keyless Entry with Push Button Start (if equipped) ?? Well-Maintained & Ready to Go: This Fusion has been regularly maintained and is in great condition inside and out. The interior offers ample legroom, a generous trunk, and supportive seats designed for long drives. Its a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable vehicle with low cost of ownership. ?? Additional Highlights: Clean title No accidents reported Ontario Safety Standards Certificate available Carfax available! Low mileage [120,179] Excellent fuel economy Approx. 9.4L/100km city / 6.9L/100km highway ?? Price: [Insert Asking Price] Financing available Trade-ins welcome Test drives

2017 Ford Fusion

120,179 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion

JUST ARRIVED! |NO ACCIDENTS|ONE OWNER|

12613867

2017 Ford Fusion

JUST ARRIVED! |NO ACCIDENTS|ONE OWNER|

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,179KM
VIN 3FA6P0H71HR362153

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R362153
  • Mileage 120,179 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Fusion SE | Fuel Efficient | Bluetooth | Rear Camera
Sleek, dependable, and fuel-efficient this 2017 Ford Fusion SE offers everything you need in a midsize sedan. Powered by a 2.5L iVCT 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a refined driving experience with excellent fuel economy.

Finished in a modern and elegant exterior (specify colour), this Fusion features bold styling, a spacious cabin, and practical features, making it an ideal choice for commuters, students, or small families.

Key Features:
2.5L iVCT I4 Engine A balance of power and efficiency

6-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth and responsive shifting

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Confident handling in all seasons

Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity Stay connected safely

Rearview Backup Camera Easier and safer parking

SYNC Infotainment System Access music, phone, and apps seamlessly

Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support Enhanced comfort for long drives

17-Inch Alloy Wheels Stylish and practical

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Personalized cabin comfort

Keyless Entry with Push Button Start (if equipped)

?? Well-Maintained & Ready to Go:
This Fusion has been regularly maintained and is in great condition inside and out. The interior offers ample legroom, a generous trunk, and supportive seats designed for long drives. It's a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable vehicle with low cost of ownership.

?? Additional Highlights:
Clean title No accidents reported

Ontario Safety Standards Certificate available

Carfax available!

Low mileage [120,179]

Excellent fuel economy Approx. 9.4L/100km city / 6.9L/100km highway

?? Price: [Insert Asking Price]
Financing available
Trade-ins welcome
Test drives

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2017 Ford Fusion