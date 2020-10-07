2017 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Navigation System Rear View Camera

