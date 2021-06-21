Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

96,307 KM

Details

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,307KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7532923
  • Stock #: R371230
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T94HR371230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,307 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2017 Fusion, SE, 2.0L 4cyl engine, AWD, White, Black leather, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Navigation, 18 inch wheels, appearance package, rear backup camera, sync, power windows power locks

br/> SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

