$28,999
2017 Ford Mustang
V6 | CONVERTIBLE | AUTO | 50735 KMS
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 50,735 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL MUSTANG COVERTIBLE JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER ! ONLY 50735 KMS V6 , AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION , BLUETOOTH AND MORE
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
