Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Mustang

COUPE | V6 | 6-SPEED | BACKUP CAM | PUSH START |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

COUPE | V6 | 6-SPEED | BACKUP CAM | PUSH START |

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 4406139
  2. 4406139
  3. 4406139
  4. 4406139
  5. 4406139
  6. 4406139
  7. 4406139
  8. 4406139
  9. 4406139
  10. 4406139
  11. 4406139
  12. 4406139
  13. 4406139
  14. 4406139
  15. 4406139
  16. 4406139
  17. 4406139
  18. 4406139
  19. 4406139
  20. 4406139
  21. 4406139
  22. 4406139
  23. 4406139
  24. 4406139
  25. 4406139
  26. 4406139
  27. 4406139
  28. 4406139
  29. 4406139
  30. 4406139
  31. 4406139
Contact Seller

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,335KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4406139
  • Stock #: F196266B
  • VIN: 1FA6P8AM1H5321619
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, LOW KM,





Do Not Pay For 90 Days


$0 Down Car Loan Approvals


We Pay Aggressively For Trades


Open Sundays 11-4PM



Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction.


Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google




Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience.


Free CarProof Report with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now!


Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)




A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 132,971 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit HB CV...
 54,738 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima Auto...
 143,354 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message