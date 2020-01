2017 Ford Mustang

NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, LOW KM,











Do Not Pay For 90 Days





$0 Down Car Loan Approvals





We Pay Aggressively For Trades





Open Sundays 11-4PM







Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction.





Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google









Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.





We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience.





Free CarProof Report with every vehicle!





Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!





Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now!





Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)









A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.