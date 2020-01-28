Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning!



Effortless and adventurous, Mustang ignites a sense of optimism and freedom at every turn. This 2017 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This convertible has 1 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Mustang's trim level is V6. This V6 Fastback comes with gorgeous aluminum wheels, HID headlights with LED signature lighting, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth wireless streaming, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and power windows. Additionally it also has AdvanceTrac electronic stability control and a backup camera to help get in and out of tight parking spots! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning.

