2017 Ford Transit 250
DIESEL
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Used
216,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford transit 250 DIESEL , XLT model, 216,000 kms power windows, power door locks, keyless remote. Back up camera. Cruise control, premium Soundsystem ￼. LED lighting, comes with a partition and shelving. Certified every year very nice condition runs and operates perfectly. We are a dealership for 38 years HST will be applied ￼￼
2017 Ford Transit 250