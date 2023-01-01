Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

159,711 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10183425
  • Stock #: P9567
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC3HG476823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9567
  • Mileage 159,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

