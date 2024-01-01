Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

168,459 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1717720261
  2. 1717720259
  3. 1717720260
  4. 1717720261
  5. 1717720260
  6. 1717720260
  7. 1717720444
  8. 1717720445
  9. 1717720443
  10. 1717720261
  11. 1717720444
  12. 1717720444
  13. 1717720444
  14. 1717720444
  15. 1717720444
  16. 1717720444
  17. 1717720444
  18. 1717720445
  19. 1717720445
  20. 1717720446
  21. 1717720445
  22. 1717720446
  23. 1717720445
  24. 1717720445
  25. 1717720445
  26. 1717720446
  27. 1717720446
  28. 1717720445
  29. 1717720446
  30. 1717720446
  31. 1717720259
  32. 1717720445
  33. 1717720444
  34. 1717720445
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,459KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2LEC8HG135993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 168,459 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Factory trailer brake control
6'7" Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2020 Ford F-250 XL CrewCab 4X4 6.2L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-250 XL CrewCab 4X4 6.2L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam 102,879 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L8cylGas 6'7
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L8cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 150,726 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 3.6L6cylGas 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 3.6L6cylGas 5'7" Box BackUpCam 53,186 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500