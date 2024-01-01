Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

195,250 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE DoubleCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box HeatedSeats

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE DoubleCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box HeatedSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC6HZ106423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 195,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
6'7" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-752-4535

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2017 GMC Sierra 1500