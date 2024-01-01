$33,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSeats
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
111,498KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC0HG412240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,498 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
6'7" Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start
