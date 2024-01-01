Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

111,498 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSeats

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSeats

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,498KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC0HG412240

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 111,498 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Dual Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
6'7" Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2017 GMC Sierra 1500