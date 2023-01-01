Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

133,828 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1681253792
  2. 1681253792
  3. 1681253792
  4. 1681253791
  5. 1681253792
  6. 1681253791
  7. 1681253792
  8. 1681253792
  9. 1681253889
  10. 1681253889
  11. 1681253889
  12. 1681253890
  13. 1681253889
  14. 1681253890
  15. 1681253889
  16. 1681253890
  17. 1681253890
  18. 1681253890
  19. 1681253889
  20. 1681253889
  21. 1681253889
  22. 1681253889
  23. 1681253889
  24. 1681253890
  25. 1681253890
  26. 1681253890
  27. 1681253890
  28. 1681253890
  29. 1681253792
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,828KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821662
  • Stock #: 9023
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC8HZ377283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 133,828 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 177,603 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 155,961 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 90,605 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory