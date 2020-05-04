Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 2500

WT DoubleCab 4x4 6.0L 8ft Box

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

WT DoubleCab 4x4 6.0L 8ft Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942563
  • Stock #: 8430
  • VIN: 1GT22REG4HZ225364
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Previous daily rental

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

