2017 GMC Sierra

239,000 KM

Details

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
SLT

2017 GMC Sierra

SLT

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,200

239,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9239443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

exceptionally clean GMC sierra with the optional 5.3 L V8, 4 x 4, crew cab short box. Bluetooth hands-free flatscreen monitor. Automatic four-wheel-drive feature ,tow package ,power windows and power locks absolutely stunning no scratches no dents no tears. 

