2017 GMC Sierra

280,000 KM

Details

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

SLT 4X4

Location

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,500

280,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9437391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

exceptionally clean and tidy GMC 5.3 L, V8 4 x 4 four-door, six passenger 6 foot box. Spray in box liner all power options including power windows, power locks, cruise control, remote keyless entry, non-smoker one driver clean car proof no accidents runs and operates absolutely perfect meticulously maintained. This truck is owned by a company and HST is applied on top of the sale price.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

