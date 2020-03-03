Menu
2017 GMC Yukon XL

1500 SLE 4x4 5.3L RemoteStart BackUpCam 8 Pass

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,686KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4801161
  • Stock #: 8412
  • VIN: 1GKS2FKC4HR114611
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Engine Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

