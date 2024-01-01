Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Civic

114,099 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

LX CVT 4door 2.0L4cylGas HeatedSeats BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX CVT 4door 2.0L4cylGas HeatedSeats BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1726703524
  2. 1726703648
  3. 1726703648
  4. 1726703693
  5. 1726703693
  6. 1726703693
  7. 1726703693
  8. 1726703693
  9. 1726703694
  10. 1726703694
  11. 1726703694
  12. 1726703694
  13. 1726703694
  14. 1726703694
  15. 1726703694
  16. 1726703694
  17. 1726703694
  18. 1726703695
  19. 1726703695
  20. 1726703695
  21. 1726703695
  22. 1726703695
  23. 1726703695
  24. 1726703695
  25. 1726703695
  26. 1726703695
  27. 1726703695
  28. 1726703696
  29. 1726703696
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,099KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F50HH034884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,099 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2017 Honda Civic LX CVT 4door 2.0L4cylGas HeatedSeats BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX CVT 4door 2.0L4cylGas HeatedSeats BackUpCam 114,099 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.6L8cylDiesel 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.6L8cylDiesel 8ftBox BackUpCam 27,712 KM SOLD
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L 6'7
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSeats 111,498 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic