Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this stunning 2017 Hyundai Accent SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver sedan boasts a timeless design and is ready to hit the road with you. With its comfortable black interior and automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience. This Accent is a fantastic option for city commutes or weekend getaways. This vehicle has 159,000km on the odometer.

This 2017 Accent SE is packed with features designed to make every drive a pleasure.

Here are five of its best:

Fuel-sipping Efficiency: Get ready to save big at the pump! The Accents gasoline engine is known for its impressive fuel economy, allowing you to go further on every tank.
Automatic Convenience: Relax and enjoy the ride with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
Stylish Silver Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with the Accents eye-catching silver exterior.
Spacious Sedan Design: With four doors and a comfortable interior, the Accent offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo.
Dependable Hyundai Performance: The Accent is known for its reliability and is a perfect choice for those looking for a vehicle that will last.

Visit Five Star Auto today to experience this fantastic 2017 Hyundai Accent SE!

2017 Hyundai Accent

159,000 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

12900824

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8HU331579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 Hyundai Accent