$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this stunning 2017 Hyundai Accent SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver sedan boasts a timeless design and is ready to hit the road with you. With its comfortable black interior and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience. This Accent is a fantastic option for city commutes or weekend getaways. This vehicle has 159,000km on the odometer.
This 2017 Accent SE is packed with features designed to make every drive a pleasure.
Here are five of its best:
- Fuel-sipping Efficiency: Get ready to save big at the pump! The Accent's gasoline engine is known for its impressive fuel economy, allowing you to go further on every tank.
- Automatic Convenience: Relax and enjoy the ride with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
- Stylish Silver Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with the Accent's eye-catching silver exterior.
- Spacious Sedan Design: With four doors and a comfortable interior, the Accent offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo.
- Dependable Hyundai Performance: The Accent is known for its reliability and is a perfect choice for those looking for a vehicle that will last.
Visit Five Star Auto today to experience this fantastic 2017 Hyundai Accent SE!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196