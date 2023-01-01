Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

54,657 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 54KM | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 54KM | ALLOYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10375068
  2. 10375068
  3. 10375068
  4. 10375068
  5. 10375068
  6. 10375068
  7. 10375068
  8. 10375068
  9. 10375068
  10. 10375068
  11. 10375068
  12. 10375068
  13. 10375068
  14. 10375068
  15. 10375068
  16. 10375068
  17. 10375068
  18. 10375068
  19. 10375068
  20. 10375068
  21. 10375068
  22. 10375068
  23. 10375068
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,657KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10375068
  • Stock #: P9347C
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9HU266862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9347C
  • Mileage 54,657 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2023 Nissan Sentra S...
 174 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Altima S...
 206 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Atla...
 109 KM
$63,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory