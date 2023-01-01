$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 54KM | ALLOYS
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
54,657KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10375068
- Stock #: P9347C
- VIN: KMHD84LF9HU266862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,657 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2