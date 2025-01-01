Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 Hyundai Elantra SE FWD 2.0L 4 Cylinder</p><p>SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS and much more.  </p><p>New Arrival, in great condition, one minor accident reported, drives and runs great.  Equipped with a 2.0L 4 Cylinder engine, amazing on gas both city and highway driving. Priced to sell with alot of bang for your buck.  </p><p>VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD WITH COMPLIMENTARY WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS. Tires in decent condition.  </p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399</p><p>Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

128,870 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12464406

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

  1. 1745943172
  2. 1745943171
  3. 1745943158
  4. 1745943147
  5. 1745943156
  6. 1745943158
  7. 1745943173
  8. 1745943171
  9. 1745943170
  10. 1745943172
  11. 1745943173
  12. 1745943173
  13. 1745943173
  14. 1745943169
  15. 1745943171
  16. 1745943169
  17. 1745943171
  18. 1745943162
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,870KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF2HU295510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,870 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra SE FWD 2.0L 4 Cylinder

SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS and much more.  

New Arrival, in great condition, one minor accident reported, drives and runs great.  Equipped with a 2.0L 4 Cylinder engine, amazing on gas both city and highway driving. Priced to sell with alot of bang for your buck.  

VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD WITH COMPLIMENTARY WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS. Tires in decent condition.  

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carwise Canada

Used 2015 Infiniti QX50 Journey for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Infiniti QX50 Journey 143,808 KM $11,199 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Honda Accord EX-L 194,020 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 31,921 KM $24,489 + tax & lic

Email Carwise Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

Call Dealer

548-338-XXXX

(click to show)

548-338-6399

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2017 Hyundai Elantra