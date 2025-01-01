$11,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,870 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE FWD 2.0L 4 Cylinder
SUNROOF, ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS and much more.
New Arrival, in great condition, one minor accident reported, drives and runs great. Equipped with a 2.0L 4 Cylinder engine, amazing on gas both city and highway driving. Priced to sell with alot of bang for your buck.
VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD WITH COMPLIMENTARY WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS. Tires in decent condition.
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
