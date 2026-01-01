$11,299+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,299
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Step into style and reliability with this sleek black 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL, now available at Right Choice Auto. This sedan offers a sophisticated black-on-black aesthetic, making it a sharp and timeless choice for any driver. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Elantra GL is designed for comfort and efficiency. With its proven 4-cylinder gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and responsive driving experience.
This Elantra GL is equipped with a front-wheel-drive system, ensuring excellent handling and traction in various Canadian driving conditions. The practical 4-door sedan body style makes it easy for passengers to enter and exit, and offers ample space for your daily needs. With 165,000 kilometers on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures on the road ahead.
Discover a driving experience that blends practicality with a touch of modern convenience. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL from Right Choice Auto is more than just a car; it's your next reliable partner.
Here are five sizzling features that make this Elantra GL stand out:
- Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Command attention with a classic and sophisticated black-on-black color scheme that exudes timeless style.
- Responsive Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears for a smooth and engaging driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and highway cruising.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy impressive gas mileage without compromising on performance, saving you money at the pump.
- Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Navigate diverse Canadian road conditions with confidence, knowing you have a stable and reliable drivetrain.
- Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Experience easy access for passengers and versatile cargo space, making everyday tasks and weekend getaways a breeze.
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