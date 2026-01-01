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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Step into style and reliability with this sleek black 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL, now available at Right Choice Auto. This sedan offers a sophisticated black-on-black aesthetic, making it a sharp and timeless choice for any driver. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Elantra GL is designed for comfort and efficiency. With its proven 4-cylinder gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a confident and responsive driving experience.</p><p>This Elantra GL is equipped with a front-wheel-drive system, ensuring excellent handling and traction in various Canadian driving conditions. The practical 4-door sedan body style makes it easy for passengers to enter and exit, and offers ample space for your daily needs. With 165,000 kilometers on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures on the road ahead.</p><p>Discover a driving experience that blends practicality with a touch of modern convenience. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL from Right Choice Auto is more than just a car; its your next reliable partner.</p><p>Here are five sizzling features that make this Elantra GL stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior & Interior:</strong> Command attention with a classic and sophisticated black-on-black color scheme that exudes timeless style.</li><li><strong>Responsive Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly glide through gears for a smooth and engaging driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy impressive gas mileage without compromising on performance, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Dependable Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Navigate diverse Canadian road conditions with confidence, knowing you have a stable and reliable drivetrain.</li><li><strong>Practical 4-Door Sedan Design:</strong> Experience easy access for passengers and versatile cargo space, making everyday tasks and weekend getaways a breeze.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,299

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14085309.810752151?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29555

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF4HU170587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Step into style and reliability with this sleek black 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL, now available at Right Choice Auto. This sedan offers a sophisticated black-on-black aesthetic, making it a sharp and timeless choice for any driver. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Elantra GL is designed for comfort and efficiency. With its proven 4-cylinder gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and responsive driving experience.

This Elantra GL is equipped with a front-wheel-drive system, ensuring excellent handling and traction in various Canadian driving conditions. The practical 4-door sedan body style makes it easy for passengers to enter and exit, and offers ample space for your daily needs. With 165,000 kilometers on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures on the road ahead.

Discover a driving experience that blends practicality with a touch of modern convenience. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL from Right Choice Auto is more than just a car; it's your next reliable partner.

Here are five sizzling features that make this Elantra GL stand out:

  • Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Command attention with a classic and sophisticated black-on-black color scheme that exudes timeless style.
  • Responsive Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears for a smooth and engaging driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and highway cruising.
  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy impressive gas mileage without compromising on performance, saving you money at the pump.
  • Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Navigate diverse Canadian road conditions with confidence, knowing you have a stable and reliable drivetrain.
  • Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Experience easy access for passengers and versatile cargo space, making everyday tasks and weekend getaways a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

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$11,299

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Hyundai Elantra