Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

  1. 4898736
  2. 4898736
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,689KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4898736
  • Stock #: 19675
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF8HH157794
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls!

Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today in Brantford.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This low mileage sedan has just 25,689 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is LE. Get up and start your journey, the Elantra LE gives you more reasons to travel. It offers features in the L manual plus features like brake assist, Hill Hold Control, power heated side mirrors, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, manual air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, 60/40 split-bench rear seat, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 64,231 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 0 KM
$37,468 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 95,527 KM
$9,200 + tax & lic
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Send A Message