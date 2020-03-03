463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-751-2171
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe XL a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 63,997 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include sporty alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Premium Sound System.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8