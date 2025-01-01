Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this sharp 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE AWD, available now at Five Star Auto. This sleek, white Santa Fe Sport offers a comfortable gray interior and is ready to tackle any Canadian weather with its all-wheel-drive system. This SUV is a great choice for families or anyone needing a vehicle that can handle both city driving and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and engaging driving experience.

This well-maintained Santa Fe Sport has 179,000 km on the odometer and is packed with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE AWD is ready for you to drive off the lot. Visit Five Star Auto today and experience the quality and value this SUV has to offer.

Here are some standout features of this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport:

Turbocharged Engine: Experience powerful acceleration and a dynamic drive.
All-Wheel Drive: Confidently handle any road condition, from snowy highways to gravel roads.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and road trips.
Automatic Transmission: Provides smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
Stylish Design: Make a statement with its modern and attractive exterior.

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
179,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA3HG463621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

