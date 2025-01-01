$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.0T SE
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.0T SE
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this sharp 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE AWD, available now at Five Star Auto. This sleek, white Santa Fe Sport offers a comfortable gray interior and is ready to tackle any Canadian weather with its all-wheel-drive system. This SUV is a great choice for families or anyone needing a vehicle that can handle both city driving and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and engaging driving experience.
This well-maintained Santa Fe Sport has 179,000 km on the odometer and is packed with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE AWD is ready for you to drive off the lot. Visit Five Star Auto today and experience the quality and value this SUV has to offer.
Here are some standout features of this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport:
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience powerful acceleration and a dynamic drive.
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidently handle any road condition, from snowy highways to gravel roads.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and road trips.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement with its modern and attractive exterior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Windows
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196