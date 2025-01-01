Menu
<p>LOW KMS ! LOCAL TRADE IN 2017 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL LIMITED , 6 PASSENGER SEATING , NO ACCIDENTS ! </p><p> </p><p>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p>** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p> </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

116,941 KM

$18,598

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD LIMITED | 6 PASSENGER | LEATHER | SUNROOF

12120580

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD LIMITED | 6 PASSENGER | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,941KM
VIN KM8SNDHF5HU228540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,941 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS ! LOCAL TRADE IN 2017 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL LIMITED , 6 PASSENGER SEATING , NO ACCIDENTS ! 

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$18,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL