CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! MOTOR RELACED UNDER WARRANTY AT 140000 KMS !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a spacious and comfortable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury with 7-passenger seating, currently available at Right Choice Auto! This black beauty boasts a sleek and stylish exterior, coupled with a luxurious black leather interior. Powered by a robust 3.3L 6-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, this Santa Fe XL delivers a smooth and confident driving experience. With 220,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for its next adventure.

This Santa Fe XL is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel, keeping you warm even on the coldest days. The blind spot monitor provides an extra layer of safety, while the sunroof/moonroof lets you soak in the sunshine. The premium sound system will keep you entertained on long drives, while the heated mirrors provide clear visibility in any weather. And with keyless entry, you can unlock the doors with ease.

This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury is an exceptional SUV that offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality. Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this incredible vehicle firsthand!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr Luxury w/7-Passenger

12445621

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr Luxury w/7-Passenger

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF7HU188784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

