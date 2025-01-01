$12,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr Luxury w/7-Passenger
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! MOTOR RELACED UNDER WARRANTY AT 140000 KMS !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a spacious and comfortable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury with 7-passenger seating, currently available at Right Choice Auto! This black beauty boasts a sleek and stylish exterior, coupled with a luxurious black leather interior. Powered by a robust 3.3L 6-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, this Santa Fe XL delivers a smooth and confident driving experience. With 220,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for its next adventure.
This Santa Fe XL is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel, keeping you warm even on the coldest days. The blind spot monitor provides an extra layer of safety, while the sunroof/moonroof lets you soak in the sunshine. The premium sound system will keep you entertained on long drives, while the heated mirrors provide clear visibility in any weather. And with keyless entry, you can unlock the doors with ease.
This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury is an exceptional SUV that offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality. Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this incredible vehicle firsthand!
