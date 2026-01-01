$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
FWD 4dr
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
FWD 4dr
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Discover family-friendly adventures and everyday versatility with this impressive 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL, available now at Right Choice Auto. Its striking blue exterior perfectly complements a comfortable grey interior, offering a stylish and practical choice for your next vehicle. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this SUV is designed to accommodate your needs with ample space and a smooth ride. With 155,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Santa Fe XL has proven itself to be a reliable companion, ready for many more miles of memories.
This Santa Fe XL FWD 4dr is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a lifestyle upgrade. Imagine loading up groceries, sports equipment, or luggage with ease, thanks to its spacious cabin and cargo area. The smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for an effortless driving experience, whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a family outing. At Right Choice Auto, we're confident that this Hyundai Santa Fe XL will be the perfect fit for your active lifestyle and your peace of mind.
Here are five features of this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL that truly sizzle:
- Spacious 3-Row Seating: Accommodate the whole crew and then some, making it ideal for carpools, family road trips, and hauling friends.
- Smooth & Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience confident acceleration and effortless cruising, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable drive.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the elevated driving position and commanding presence of an SUV with the everyday usability of a crossover.
- Comfortable Grey Interior: Relax in a well-appointed cabin that offers a refined and welcoming atmosphere for all occupants.
- Convenient Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate traffic and enjoy a smooth, seamless shifting experience on every journey.
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