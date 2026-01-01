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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Discover family-friendly adventures and everyday versatility with this impressive 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL, available now at Right Choice Auto. Its striking blue exterior perfectly complements a comfortable grey interior, offering a stylish and practical choice for your next vehicle. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this SUV is designed to accommodate your needs with ample space and a smooth ride. With 155,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Santa Fe XL has proven itself to be a reliable companion, ready for many more miles of memories.</p><p>This Santa Fe XL FWD 4dr is more than just a mode of transportation; its a lifestyle upgrade. Imagine loading up groceries, sports equipment, or luggage with ease, thanks to its spacious cabin and cargo area. The smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for an effortless driving experience, whether youre commuting to work or heading out for a family outing. At Right Choice Auto, were confident that this Hyundai Santa Fe XL will be the perfect fit for your active lifestyle and your peace of mind.</p><p>Here are five features of this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL that truly sizzle:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious 3-Row Seating:</strong> Accommodate the whole crew and then some, making it ideal for carpools, family road trips, and hauling friends.</li><li><strong>Smooth & Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience confident acceleration and effortless cruising, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable drive.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy the elevated driving position and commanding presence of an SUV with the everyday usability of a crossover.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Grey Interior:</strong> Relax in a well-appointed cabin that offers a refined and welcoming atmosphere for all occupants.</li><li><strong>Convenient Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly navigate traffic and enjoy a smooth, seamless shifting experience on every journey.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

FWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle
14498692

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

FWD 4dr

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SM4HF2HU176349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Discover family-friendly adventures and everyday versatility with this impressive 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL, available now at Right Choice Auto. Its striking blue exterior perfectly complements a comfortable grey interior, offering a stylish and practical choice for your next vehicle. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this SUV is designed to accommodate your needs with ample space and a smooth ride. With 155,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Santa Fe XL has proven itself to be a reliable companion, ready for many more miles of memories.

This Santa Fe XL FWD 4dr is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a lifestyle upgrade. Imagine loading up groceries, sports equipment, or luggage with ease, thanks to its spacious cabin and cargo area. The smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for an effortless driving experience, whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a family outing. At Right Choice Auto, we're confident that this Hyundai Santa Fe XL will be the perfect fit for your active lifestyle and your peace of mind.

Here are five features of this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL that truly sizzle:

  • Spacious 3-Row Seating: Accommodate the whole crew and then some, making it ideal for carpools, family road trips, and hauling friends.
  • Smooth & Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience confident acceleration and effortless cruising, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable drive.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the elevated driving position and commanding presence of an SUV with the everyday usability of a crossover.
  • Comfortable Grey Interior: Relax in a well-appointed cabin that offers a refined and welcoming atmosphere for all occupants.
  • Convenient Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate traffic and enjoy a smooth, seamless shifting experience on every journey.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL