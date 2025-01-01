$14,999+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this beautiful 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L Premium, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek silver Tucson boasts a timeless design and a comfortable black interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its versatile SUV / Crossover body style and All Wheel Drive capability, this Tucson is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways with ease. This well-maintained vehicle has 145,000km on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin designed with your comfort in mind. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, while the 2.0L engine provides a perfect balance of efficiency and performance. This Tucson is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are some of the highlights you'll love:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of All-Wheel Drive.
- Premium Trim Level: Enjoy enhanced features and a touch of luxury with the Premium trim.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Experience great gas mileage without sacrificing power.
- Automatic Transmission: Makes for smooth and effortless driving.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
