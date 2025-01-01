Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this beautiful 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L Premium, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek silver Tucson boasts a timeless design and a comfortable black interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its versatile SUV / Crossover body style and All Wheel Drive capability, this Tucson is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend getaways with ease. This well-maintained vehicle has 145,000km on the odometer.

Inside, youll find a spacious cabin designed with your comfort in mind. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, while the 2.0L engine provides a perfect balance of efficiency and performance. This Tucson is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are some of the highlights youll love:

All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of All-Wheel Drive.
Premium Trim Level: Enjoy enhanced features and a touch of luxury with the Premium trim.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Experience great gas mileage without sacrificing power.
Automatic Transmission: Makes for smooth and effortless driving.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2017 Hyundai Tucson

145,000 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

12968354

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA45HU533363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

2017 Hyundai Tucson