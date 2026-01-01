$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 2.0L SE
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 2.0L SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Check out this sharp 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L SE, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white Tucson boasts a practical black interior, perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its versatile SUV/Crossover body style and all-wheel drive, you'll be ready to tackle Canadian winters and weekend getaways with confidence. This Tucson has been well-maintained and has 175,000 km on the odometer.
This Tucson is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road, the Tucson's comfortable interior and practical design ensure a pleasant driving experience. Don't miss the opportunity to own a dependable and stylish SUV that offers both practicality and peace of mind.
Here are some standout features that make this Tucson a great choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the grip and control you need.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 2.0L engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
- Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Benefit from Hyundai's reputation for building dependable and long-lasting vehicles.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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