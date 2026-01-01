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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Check out this sharp 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L SE, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white Tucson boasts a practical black interior, perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its versatile SUV/Crossover body style and all-wheel drive, youll be ready to tackle Canadian winters and weekend getaways with confidence. This Tucson has been well-maintained and has 175,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>This Tucson is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road, the Tucsons comfortable interior and practical design ensure a pleasant driving experience. Dont miss the opportunity to own a dependable and stylish SUV that offers both practicality and peace of mind.</p><p>Here are some standout features that make this Tucson a great choice:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the grip and control you need.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with the economical 2.0L engine.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.</li><li><strong>Reliable Hyundai Engineering:</strong> Benefit from Hyundais reputation for building dependable and long-lasting vehicles.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L SE

Watch This Vehicle
14029782

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1777650409717
  2. 1777650410174
  3. 1777650410580
  4. 1777650410994
Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA41HU259479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Check out this sharp 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L SE, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white Tucson boasts a practical black interior, perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its versatile SUV/Crossover body style and all-wheel drive, you'll be ready to tackle Canadian winters and weekend getaways with confidence. This Tucson has been well-maintained and has 175,000 km on the odometer.

This Tucson is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road, the Tucson's comfortable interior and practical design ensure a pleasant driving experience. Don't miss the opportunity to own a dependable and stylish SUV that offers both practicality and peace of mind.

Here are some standout features that make this Tucson a great choice:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the grip and control you need.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 2.0L engine.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
  • Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Benefit from Hyundai's reputation for building dependable and long-lasting vehicles.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Hyundai Tucson