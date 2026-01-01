$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's ready for all of life's adventures? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this striking blue 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate. Designed for both comfort and capability, this Tucson boasts a smooth automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, making it perfect for navigating unpredictable Canadian weather, from city streets to rural roads. Step inside to discover a refined black interior that complements the vibrant exterior, offering a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience for you and your passengers. With 160,000 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained Tucson has plenty of life left to offer, ready to be your trusted companion on countless journeys.
This 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Imagine effortlessly navigating busy parking lots with the help of advanced parking assist systems. Stay connected and entertained on every drive with its intuitive infotainment system, complete with seamless smartphone integration. Enjoy the confidence and security of advanced safety features designed to protect you and your loved ones. Plus, the panoramic sunroof opens up the cabin, bathing it in natural light and offering breathtaking views, transforming every drive into a more enjoyable and open experience.
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