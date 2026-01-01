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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats ready for all of lifes adventures? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this striking blue 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate. Designed for both comfort and capability, this Tucson boasts a smooth automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, making it perfect for navigating unpredictable Canadian weather, from city streets to rural roads. Step inside to discover a refined black interior that complements the vibrant exterior, offering a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience for you and your passengers. With 160,000 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained Tucson has plenty of life left to offer, ready to be your trusted companion on countless journeys.</p><p>This 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Imagine effortlessly navigating busy parking lots with the help of advanced parking assist systems. Stay connected and entertained on every drive with its intuitive infotainment system, complete with seamless smartphone integration. Enjoy the confidence and security of advanced safety features designed to protect you and your loved ones. Plus, the panoramic sunroof opens up the cabin, bathing it in natural light and offering breathtaking views, transforming every drive into a more enjoyable and open experience.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
14132908

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA23HU417142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's ready for all of life's adventures? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this striking blue 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate. Designed for both comfort and capability, this Tucson boasts a smooth automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, making it perfect for navigating unpredictable Canadian weather, from city streets to rural roads. Step inside to discover a refined black interior that complements the vibrant exterior, offering a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience for you and your passengers. With 160,000 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained Tucson has plenty of life left to offer, ready to be your trusted companion on countless journeys.

This 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. Imagine effortlessly navigating busy parking lots with the help of advanced parking assist systems. Stay connected and entertained on every drive with its intuitive infotainment system, complete with seamless smartphone integration. Enjoy the confidence and security of advanced safety features designed to protect you and your loved ones. Plus, the panoramic sunroof opens up the cabin, bathing it in natural light and offering breathtaking views, transforming every drive into a more enjoyable and open experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Hyundai Tucson