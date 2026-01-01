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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p>ONE OWNER !!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads, from city commutes to weekend getaways? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this vibrant red 2017 Hyundai Tucson. With its eye-catching exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Tucson is designed to impress. Under the hood, youll find an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure. Plus, with only 100,000 kilometers on the odometer, this versatile SUV has plenty of adventures left in it.</p><p>This 2017 Hyundai Tucson offers a fantastic blend of practicality and comfort, making it an ideal choice for individuals and families alike. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various conditions. Whether youre running errands, heading to work, or exploring new destinations, this Tucson is ready to get you there in style and comfort.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this 2017 Hyundai Tucson:</p><ul><li><strong>Eye-Catching Red Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with this bold and vibrant red paint, adding a touch of personality to your drive.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the seamless automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and responsive ride.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy the perfect combination of passenger comfort and cargo space, ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend road trips.</li><li><strong>Efficient Gasoline Engine:</strong> Get reliable performance and good fuel economy with the 4-cylinder gasoline engine, designed to keep you moving efficiently.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Gray Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy your journeys in a clean and inviting gray interior, designed for driver and passenger comfort.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle
14156959

2017 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR 2.0L

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1779749536806
  2. 1779749537422
  3. 1779749537851
  4. 1779749538295
  5. 1779749538765
  6. 1779749539269
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J23A42HU511775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

ONE OWNER !!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads, from city commutes to weekend getaways? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this vibrant red 2017 Hyundai Tucson. With its eye-catching exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Tucson is designed to impress. Under the hood, you'll find an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure. Plus, with only 100,000 kilometers on the odometer, this versatile SUV has plenty of adventures left in it.

This 2017 Hyundai Tucson offers a fantastic blend of practicality and comfort, making it an ideal choice for individuals and families alike. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various conditions. Whether you're running errands, heading to work, or exploring new destinations, this Tucson is ready to get you there in style and comfort.

Here are five standout features of this 2017 Hyundai Tucson:

  • Eye-Catching Red Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this bold and vibrant red paint, adding a touch of personality to your drive.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the seamless automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and responsive ride.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect combination of passenger comfort and cargo space, ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend road trips.
  • Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get reliable performance and good fuel economy with the 4-cylinder gasoline engine, designed to keep you moving efficiently.
  • Comfortable Gray Interior: Relax and enjoy your journeys in a clean and inviting gray interior, designed for driver and passenger comfort.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$16,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Hyundai Tucson