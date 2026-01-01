$16,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR 2.0L
2017 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR 2.0L
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
ONE OWNER !!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads, from city commutes to weekend getaways? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this vibrant red 2017 Hyundai Tucson. With its eye-catching exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Tucson is designed to impress. Under the hood, you'll find an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure. Plus, with only 100,000 kilometers on the odometer, this versatile SUV has plenty of adventures left in it.
This 2017 Hyundai Tucson offers a fantastic blend of practicality and comfort, making it an ideal choice for individuals and families alike. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various conditions. Whether you're running errands, heading to work, or exploring new destinations, this Tucson is ready to get you there in style and comfort.
Here are five standout features of this 2017 Hyundai Tucson:
- Eye-Catching Red Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this bold and vibrant red paint, adding a touch of personality to your drive.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the seamless automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and responsive ride.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect combination of passenger comfort and cargo space, ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend road trips.
- Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get reliable performance and good fuel economy with the 4-cylinder gasoline engine, designed to keep you moving efficiently.
- Comfortable Gray Interior: Relax and enjoy your journeys in a clean and inviting gray interior, designed for driver and passenger comfort.
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