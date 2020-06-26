+ taxes & licensing
519-751-2171
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-751-2171
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth!
Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 64,336 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tucson's trim level is Luxury. This Hyundai Tucson Luxury is one of the smartest compact SUV's on the road. Features include an 8 inch touch screen with navigation, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Infinity premium audio, Bluetooth, and a smart power tailgate. It also comes with a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear leather seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, CleanAir ionizer, auto defogger, Bluetooth, a backup camera, and auto projection headlights. Safety technology includes blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8