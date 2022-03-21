Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

116,454 KM

Details Description Features

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

116,454KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8914573
  • Stock #: U330608
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42HU330608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,454 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2018 Hyundai Tucson, Limited, Blue, AWD, 4cyl engine, Cloth  Heated seats, BLIS, Heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, power windows , power locks and more.


Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

