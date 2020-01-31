Menu
2017 Jaguar F-Type

S | AWD | LEATHER | NAV | V6 | 380 HP | SUNROOF |

2017 Jaguar F-Type

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,893KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4664895
  • Stock #: P5313
  • VIN: SAJXJ6BV5H8K39467
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

NO ACCIDENTS Do Not Pay For 90 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction. Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

