Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

43,794 KM

Details Description Features

$43,199

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,199

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

75th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

75th Anniversary

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,199

+ taxes & licensing

43,794KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7726585
  • Stock #: L527182
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1HL527182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,794 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, Black, 75th Anniversary, 4x4, 4door, Automatic, Dual top, Trailer tow, Alpine audio, Remote start, 17 inch wheels, Leather seats Navi, Power window, Power lock and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 55,241 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 89,671 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Ford Explorer L...
 165,405 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory