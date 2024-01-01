Menu
2017 Kia Forte

161,801 KM

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,801KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFK4A75HE007116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,801 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-2277

2017 Kia Forte