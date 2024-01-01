$12,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto LX
2017 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto LX
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,801KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPFK4A75HE007116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,801 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.
2014 Ford Focus 5DR HB SE 65,296 KM $10,997 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra SV 143,642 KM $9,997 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Compass NORTH 118,242 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trip's Auto Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trip's Auto Inc.
Trip's Auto Inc
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,997
+ taxes & licensing
Trip's Auto Inc.
519-752-CARS(2277)
2017 Kia Forte