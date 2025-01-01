Menu
Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A7XHE091687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2017 Kia Forte LX, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its classic black interior and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, you'll enjoy a smooth and economical ride. This Forte has a proven track record, with 150,000km on the odometer, and is ready to hit the road with you.

This Forte LX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The automatic transmission makes for effortless shifting, while the front-wheel-drive provides confident handling in various weather conditions. This sedan offers a comfortable cabin with ample space for both passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and family adventures alike. It's a great opportunity to own a quality vehicle at an affordable price.

Here are five features that make this 2017 Kia Forte LX stand out:

  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pumps without sacrificing performance.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for any journey.
  • Reliable Performance: This Forte has a proven track record.
  • Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with this head-turning silver sedan.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

