$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2017 Kia Forte LX, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its classic black interior and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, you'll enjoy a smooth and economical ride. This Forte has a proven track record, with 150,000km on the odometer, and is ready to hit the road with you.
This Forte LX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The automatic transmission makes for effortless shifting, while the front-wheel-drive provides confident handling in various weather conditions. This sedan offers a comfortable cabin with ample space for both passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and family adventures alike. It's a great opportunity to own a quality vehicle at an affordable price.
Here are five features that make this 2017 Kia Forte LX stand out:
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pumps without sacrificing performance.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for any journey.
- Reliable Performance: This Forte has a proven track record.
- Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with this head-turning silver sedan.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
Vehicle Features
Five Star Auto
519-759-7196