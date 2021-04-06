Menu
2017 Kia Forte

137,567 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX

2017 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

137,567KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6839183
  • Stock #: 4146
  • VIN: 3KPFK4A74HE006877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,567 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE! with rates starting as LOW AS 4.89% O.A.C

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

