$21,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2017 Kia Sorento
2017 Kia Sorento
EX | V6 | AWD | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN |7 PASSENGER
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
132,679KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9640207
- Stock #: P8943
- VIN: 5XYPHDA58HG326305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8943
- Mileage 132,679 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2