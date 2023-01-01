Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

132,679 KM

Details Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

EX | V6 | AWD | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN |7 PASSENGER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

132,679KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640207
  • Stock #: P8943
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA58HG326305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8943
  • Mileage 132,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

