2017 Kia Sorento

$21,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 6 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9640207

9640207 Stock #: P8943

P8943 VIN: 5XYPHDA58HG326305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8943

Mileage 132,679 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.