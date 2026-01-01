$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Soul
EX+
2017 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Discover your next adventure in this stylish and versatile 2017 Kia Soul EX+, a fantastic option ready to hit the road with you. The crisp white exterior gleams, making a statement wherever you go, while the comfortable black interior offers a refined and practical space for all your journeys. This front-wheel-drive wagon is powered by an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With four doors, it offers excellent accessibility for passengers and cargo alike.
This 2017 Kia Soul EX+ at Right Choice Auto has been driven approximately 155,000 km, proving its reliability and readiness for many more kilometres of happy driving. It's a well-equipped vehicle designed to make your daily commute or weekend getaways a breeze. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and experience firsthand the practicality and charm this Soul has to offer.
Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Kia Soul EX+ truly stand out:
- EX+ Trim Excellence: Experience the premium touches and enhanced comfort that come with the sought-after EX+ trim, elevating your driving experience.
- Spacious Wagon Versatility: The wagon body style offers surprising cargo capacity, perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend camping trips.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears with the automatic transmission, offering a relaxed and convenient driving experience.
- Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a balanced blend of performance and fuel economy with the reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine.
- Sleek White Exterior: Turn heads with the classic and clean white exterior paint, a timeless choice that always looks sharp.
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