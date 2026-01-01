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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Discover your next adventure in this stylish and versatile 2017 Kia Soul EX+, a fantastic option ready to hit the road with you. The crisp white exterior gleams, making a statement wherever you go, while the comfortable black interior offers a refined and practical space for all your journeys. This front-wheel-drive wagon is powered by an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With four doors, it offers excellent accessibility for passengers and cargo alike.</p><p>This 2017 Kia Soul EX+ at Right Choice Auto has been driven approximately 155,000 km, proving its reliability and readiness for many more kilometres of happy driving. Its a well-equipped vehicle designed to make your daily commute or weekend getaways a breeze. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and experience firsthand the practicality and charm this Soul has to offer.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Kia Soul EX+ truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>EX+ Trim Excellence:</strong> Experience the premium touches and enhanced comfort that come with the sought-after EX+ trim, elevating your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Wagon Versatility:</strong> The wagon body style offers surprising cargo capacity, perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend camping trips.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly glide through gears with the automatic transmission, offering a relaxed and convenient driving experience.</li><li><strong>Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy a balanced blend of performance and fuel economy with the reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine.</li><li><strong>Sleek White Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the classic and clean white exterior paint, a timeless choice that always looks sharp.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Kia Soul

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Soul

EX+

Watch This Vehicle
14361769

2017 Kia Soul

EX+

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A56H7486747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Discover your next adventure in this stylish and versatile 2017 Kia Soul EX+, a fantastic option ready to hit the road with you. The crisp white exterior gleams, making a statement wherever you go, while the comfortable black interior offers a refined and practical space for all your journeys. This front-wheel-drive wagon is powered by an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With four doors, it offers excellent accessibility for passengers and cargo alike.

This 2017 Kia Soul EX+ at Right Choice Auto has been driven approximately 155,000 km, proving its reliability and readiness for many more kilometres of happy driving. It's a well-equipped vehicle designed to make your daily commute or weekend getaways a breeze. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and experience firsthand the practicality and charm this Soul has to offer.

Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Kia Soul EX+ truly stand out:

  • EX+ Trim Excellence: Experience the premium touches and enhanced comfort that come with the sought-after EX+ trim, elevating your driving experience.
  • Spacious Wagon Versatility: The wagon body style offers surprising cargo capacity, perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend camping trips.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears with the automatic transmission, offering a relaxed and convenient driving experience.
  • Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a balanced blend of performance and fuel economy with the reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine.
  • Sleek White Exterior: Turn heads with the classic and clean white exterior paint, a timeless choice that always looks sharp.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Kia Soul