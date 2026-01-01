$17,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
AWD 4dr SX Turbo w/Canyon Beige
2017 Kia Sportage
AWD 4dr SX Turbo w/Canyon Beige
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Discover your next adventure in this stylish and capable 2017 Kia Sportage SX Turbo, presented by Right Choice Auto. This striking black SUV boasts a sophisticated Canyon Beige interior, offering a premium feel for every drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in all Canadian conditions. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience an exhilarating and efficient ride, perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways alike. This versatile crossover is ready to be your trusted companion, offering ample space and modern conveniences for you and your passengers.
This 2017 Kia Sportage has been meticulously maintained and has 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, proving its reliability and readiness for many more miles of enjoyment. At Right Choice Auto, we're committed to helping you find a vehicle that perfectly suits your lifestyle and needs, and this Sportage is a fantastic example of the quality pre-owned vehicles we offer.
Here are five features that truly make this Sportage stand out:
- SX Turbo Engine: Experience a thrilling and responsive drive thanks to the turbocharged engine, delivering an exciting blend of power and efficiency.
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to gravel backroads, thanks to the intelligent AWD system.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the versatility of a spacious interior perfect for passengers, cargo, and all your everyday adventures.
- Premium Canyon Beige Interior: Step into a refined and comfortable cabin that adds a touch of luxury to every journey.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the classic and sophisticated black exterior paint, giving this Sportage a timeless appeal.
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