Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Discover your next adventure in this stylish and capable 2017 Kia Sportage SX Turbo, presented by Right Choice Auto. This striking black SUV boasts a sophisticated Canyon Beige interior, offering a premium feel for every drive. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in all Canadian conditions. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll experience an exhilarating and efficient ride, perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways alike. This versatile crossover is ready to be your trusted companion, offering ample space and modern conveniences for you and your passengers.</p><p>This 2017 Kia Sportage has been meticulously maintained and has 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, proving its reliability and readiness for many more miles of enjoyment. At Right Choice Auto, were committed to helping you find a vehicle that perfectly suits your lifestyle and needs, and this Sportage is a fantastic example of the quality pre-owned vehicles we offer.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Sportage stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>SX Turbo Engine:</strong> Experience a thrilling and responsive drive thanks to the turbocharged engine, delivering an exciting blend of power and efficiency.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to gravel backroads, thanks to the intelligent AWD system.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy the versatility of a spacious interior perfect for passengers, cargo, and all your everyday adventures.</li><li><strong>Premium Canyon Beige Interior:</strong> Step into a refined and comfortable cabin that adds a touch of luxury to every journey.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the classic and sophisticated black exterior paint, giving this Sportage a timeless appeal.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Kia Sportage

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr SX Turbo w/Canyon Beige

Watch This Vehicle
14076363

2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr SX Turbo w/Canyon Beige

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1778515733854
  2. 1778515734370
  3. 1778515734859
  4. 1778515735286
  5. 1778515735721
  6. 1778515737538
  7. 1778515738032
  8. 1778515738486
  9. 1778515738951
  10. 1778515739394
  11. 1778515739863
  12. 1778515740297
  13. 1778515740786
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPRCA64H7111744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Discover your next adventure in this stylish and capable 2017 Kia Sportage SX Turbo, presented by Right Choice Auto. This striking black SUV boasts a sophisticated Canyon Beige interior, offering a premium feel for every drive. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in all Canadian conditions. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience an exhilarating and efficient ride, perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways alike. This versatile crossover is ready to be your trusted companion, offering ample space and modern conveniences for you and your passengers.

This 2017 Kia Sportage has been meticulously maintained and has 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, proving its reliability and readiness for many more miles of enjoyment. At Right Choice Auto, we're committed to helping you find a vehicle that perfectly suits your lifestyle and needs, and this Sportage is a fantastic example of the quality pre-owned vehicles we offer.

Here are five features that truly make this Sportage stand out:

  • SX Turbo Engine: Experience a thrilling and responsive drive thanks to the turbocharged engine, delivering an exciting blend of power and efficiency.
  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to gravel backroads, thanks to the intelligent AWD system.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the versatility of a spacious interior perfect for passengers, cargo, and all your everyday adventures.
  • Premium Canyon Beige Interior: Step into a refined and comfortable cabin that adds a touch of luxury to every journey.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the classic and sophisticated black exterior paint, giving this Sportage a timeless appeal.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2017 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr SX Turbo w/Canyon Beige for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr SX Turbo w/Canyon Beige 145,000 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 155,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 130,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Kia Sportage