Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lincoln Continental

Select | AWD | NAV | HTD LEATHER | PUSH START |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lincoln Continental

Select | AWD | NAV | HTD LEATHER | PUSH START |

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 4390518
  2. 4390518
  3. 4390518
  4. 4390518
  5. 4390518
  6. 4390518
  7. 4390518
  8. 4390518
  9. 4390518
  10. 4390518
  11. 4390518
  12. 4390518
  13. 4390518
  14. 4390518
  15. 4390518
  16. 4390518
  17. 4390518
  18. 4390518
  19. 4390518
  20. 4390518
  21. 4390518
  22. 4390518
  23. 4390518
  24. 4390518
  25. 4390518
  26. 4390518
  27. 4390518
  28. 4390518
  29. 4390518
  30. 4390518
  31. 4390518
  32. 4390518
  33. 4390518
  34. 4390518
  35. 4390518
  36. 4390518
  37. 4390518
  38. 4390518
  39. 4390518
  40. 4390518
  41. 4390518
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,341KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4390518
  • Stock #: LN93228A
  • VIN: 1LN6L9TP0H5630657
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned

Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned

LOCAL TRADE




Do Not Pay For 90 Days


$0 Down Car Loan Approvals


We Pay Aggressively For Trades


Open Sundays 11-4PM



Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction.


Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google




Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience.


Free CarProof Report with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now!


Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)




A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 38,298 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler Pacifi...
 63,917 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Versa NO...
 36,160 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message