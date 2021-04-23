2017 Lincoln Continental

$39,888 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 8 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6983060

6983060 Stock #: P6906

P6906 VIN: 1LN6L9NP6H5623306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P6906

Mileage 23,812 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Navigation System Auxiliary 12v Outlet Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.