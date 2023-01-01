2017 Lincoln MKX

$32,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 4 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10636317

10636317 Stock #: 3LA3331A

3LA3331A VIN: 2LMPJ8LR0HBL49366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3LA3331A

Mileage 51,443 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.