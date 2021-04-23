2017 Lincoln MKX

$28,888 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 6 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6983048

6983048 Stock #: P6903

P6903 VIN: 2LMPJ8LP3HBL10124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P6903

Mileage 68,673 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.