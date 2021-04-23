2017 Lincoln MKX

$23,888 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 5 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6983051

6983051 Stock #: P6920

P6920 VIN: 2LMPJ8KR0HBL11735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P6920

Mileage 99,547 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.