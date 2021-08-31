2017 Mazda MAZDA6

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 1 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8011200

8011200 Stock #: P7615

P7615 VIN: JM1GL1V55H1134315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7615

Mileage 83,160 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.