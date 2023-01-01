$38,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4MATIC 4dr AMG GLC 43
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,999
- Listing ID: 10630956
- Stock #: F181590
- VIN: WDC0G6EB1HF181590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,561 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2017 Mercedes GLC AMG 43, 4Matic, Black, 3.0L v6 engine, Black leather interior, heated seats,Cooled seats, Power seats with memory, navigation, aluminum wheels, Sunroof, rear backup camera, rear sensors, Bluetooth, power windows power locks loaded and more.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
