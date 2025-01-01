Menu
<p>2017 MERCEDES GLC300 4MATIC</p><p>2.0L 4CYLINDER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE</p><p>AWD/ NAVI / REAR FRONT SIDE CAMERA / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / Just to list a few.  This unit is fully loaded with gadgets and options.  </p><p>This vehicles combines luxury, comfort and most importantly performance.  Affordable and priced to sell.  </p><p>Vehicle will be sold with a SAFETY CERTIFICATION</p><p>FINANCE AVAILABLE, almost all will be approved.  Apply through our website 24/7 and at your convenience, cwcanada.ca</p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTEES also available and sold seperately.</p><p>Call us at (548) 338-6399 or email us at sales@cwcanada.ca for more info. </p><p>Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointment required!! </p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

126,348 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

Used
126,348KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KBXHF240211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,348 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES GLC300 4MATIC

2.0L 4CYLINDER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE

AWD/ NAVI / REAR FRONT SIDE CAMERA / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / Just to list a few.  This unit is fully loaded with gadgets and options.  

This vehicles combines luxury, comfort and most importantly performance.  Affordable and priced to sell.  

Vehicle will be sold with a SAFETY CERTIFICATION

FINANCE AVAILABLE, almost all will be approved.  Apply through our website 24/7 and at your convenience, cwcanada.ca

EXTENDED WARRANTEE'S also available and sold seperately.

Call us at (548) 338-6399 or email us at sales@cwcanada.ca for more info. 

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointment required!! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

